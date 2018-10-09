Shutdown in poll bound areas tomorrow

IOK people hailed for sham polls’ boycott



Srinagar, October 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown will be observed in the areas, scheduled to undergo the second phase of local bodies’ election drama in the territory, tomorrow.

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the strike has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. The leadership in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, asked the people to stay away from the military exercise being conducted by India in the name of municipal elections. The leaders appreciated the people’s rejection of the first phase of the election ploy held at gunpoint. They said the election has violated the very definition of a democratic process, making a mockery of it, as neither the identity of contestants is known to the public, nor do the contestants know about the areas going to polls. The leaders pointed out that secrecy, manipulation and bribery were the hallmark of this twisted exercise.

Meanwhile, stringent measures have been taken in the name of security particularly in Srinagar, Badgam, Islamabad, Kulgam, Bandipora and Kupwara areas where so-called municipal elections are scheduled, tomorrow. All lanes and by-lanes in the poll-bound areas are dotted with Indian army and paramilitary personnel.

In order to make the election drama a success, the authorities continued to place almost all Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Qazi Yasir under house arrest or in detention.

The High Court Bar Association in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the ill-treatment meted out to Kashmiri and Pakistani prisoners lodged in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail. The Bar Association urged the International Committee of Red Cross to send its teams to Tihar and other jails in India to find how prisoners are driven out of their cells and barracks during the night hours and beaten in flagrant violation of the international law.

On the other hand, a civilian, Mukesh Kumar, was killed after an Indian Army vehicle deliberately hit him on Jammu-Rajouri highway. KMS

