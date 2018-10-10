APHC-AJK stages protest outside indian high commission

Islamabad, October 10 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held a protest demonstration outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, today, against the Indian state terrorism and continued detention and house arrest of Hurriyat leaders in occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the participants, the speakers strongly condemned the arrest spree and other human rights violations by the troops in the occupied territory. They demanded of the international community to play its role in granting the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination.

The speakers said that the delay in fulfillment of the Kashmiris’ demand would take India to the path to disintegration. They said that permanent peace in the region was impossible without settling the Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The speakers termed the local bodies’ elections in occupied Kashmir as a military exercise and said that people of Kashmir only wanted right to self-determination through plebiscite under the auspices of the UN Security Council. KMS—7K

