Elections in IOK nothing but an military drill: APHC

Srinagar, October 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has termed the election drama being enacted by India as a military operation saying that to ensure the graveyard-like peace, tens of thousands of Indian guns have been called in to throttle and harass the already suffocated population of the territory.

An APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Had the rulers even an iota of self-esteem or a slight trace of respect for their so-called democracy, they would have not caged the leaders and political workers thereby exhibiting a one man show to achieve their goal of conducting sham elections.” He condemned the arrest of resistance leaders and called it a martial law-like situation.

“Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai remain under house arrest while Muhammad Yasin Malik has been detained in Kothi Bagh sub jail and Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar and Hakeem Abdur Rasheed have been lodged at Kot Bhalwal jail, Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui, Nisar Hussain Rather, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Muhammad Ashraf Laya, Mir Hafeezullah, Raies Ahmad Mir, Ashiq Hussain Narchoor, Sartaj Ahmed, Danish Ahmed and hundreds of other activists are either imprisoned in jails or in police stations,” the APHC said.

“Suppressing pro-freedom voice and curbing peaceful activities is no bravery but shameful and cunning cowardice,” the spokesman added.

The APHC reaffirmed its commitment to continue with peaceful means to achieve the goal of freedom adding, “We believe that any election process conducted by India is nothing but an armed drill to threaten the common people thereby strengthening its illegal control in the occupied land.”

