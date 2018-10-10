Kalwal, Waza among several arrested in IOK

4 Kashmiri students detained in jalandar India

Srinagar, October 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested several people including Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front leader, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, and Peoples League Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, in Srinagar and other areas.

The police arrested half a dozen youth during raids on their houses in Langate and Pulwama areas. JKLF leader, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, was arrested during police raid on his residence at Elahi Bagh in Srinagar, while Mukhtar Ahmad Waza was detained from his residence in Islamabad town.

These arrests were made to prevent people from conducting campaign for the boycott of the sham polls for the local bodies. The second phase of the so-called elections is being conducted, today, in Srinagar, Pulwama and many other areas of the territory. The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has called for complete boycott of the farcical elections.

The occupation authorities have already put almost all Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Bilal Siddiqi, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Hilal Ahmed War, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Qazi Yasir and other under house arrest or in detention.

On the other hand, Indian police arrested four Kashmiri students, Yasir Rafiq, Idrees Peer, Zahid Gulzar and Azlan Ahmed Khuroo at Jalandhar in the Indian state of Punjab. The students studying at CT Group of Institutions were arrested after a raid on their hostel on Tuesday night. However, police did not cite the reason behind their arrest.

