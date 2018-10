Srinagar, October 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian solider has committed suicide at an army camp in New Plot area of Jammu district.

The solider identified as Havildar Thomas KP ended his life by hanging himself with a ceiling fan at the army camp of Signal Regiment in New Plot area of Jammu district.

This incident of suicide raised the number of such deaths amongst the Indian troops and police personnel to 413 in occupied Kashmir since January 2007 till date.

