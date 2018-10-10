Kashmiris want plebiscite, not election drama: Hurriyat leaders

Srinagar, October 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Muslim Conference, Awami Action Committee, Tehreek-e-Mazahmat, Salvation Movement and other Hurriyat organizations have categorically rejected the so-called local bodies’ election in the territory, saying the Kashmiri people want plebiscite, not election drama.

The Democratic Freedom Party in a statement issued in Srinagar said India wants to damage the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir by staging such election dramas, but Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute, which is to be settled by granting the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination through an impartial plebiscite held under the UN supervision.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference in a party meeting in Srinagar said that rejection of the election drama by the overwhelming majority of the Kashmiri people should serve as an eye-opener for the world’s so-called largest democracy.

The Awami Action Committee (AAC) in its statement termed October 10 as another black day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, saying that it was on this day in 1965 when prominent Kashmiri martyr, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, was arrested by the Indian authorities for his pro-self-determination ideology. The AAC expressed deep concern over the plight of the Kashmiri political prisoners lodged in various jails. It dismissed the ongoing election drama saying that it was nothing but a military exercise.

The illegally detained Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Siddiqi, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India had turned the entire occupied Kashmir into a military garrison in the name of so-called elections.

The incarcerated Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in his statement said that India wanted to provide justification to its illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir through holding of bogus elections.

The Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) in its statement said, “Whenever election is held in Kashmir, it brings endless miseries and suffering to the common people.”

Like this: Like Loading...