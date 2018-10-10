Only way out is accepting Kashmir as basic dispute: Sehrai

Srinagar, October 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman and senior APHC leader, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has said that the holding of polls, be it panchayat, municipal or parliamentary elections, have no value in Kashmir instead the only way out is accepting Kashmir as a dispute and addressing it head on.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Right to self-determination is the most democratic and simple way to resolve the problem.”

About the ongoing local bodies’ elections in the occupied territory, TeH Chairman said, “It is an exercise in futility, as the essence of this process lies first in the establishment of democratic principles and institutions.”

“Neither any democratic principles are followed in Jammu and Kashmir nor have any democratic institutions been allowed to flourish, instead the reverse has taken place by the use of extreme arbitrary force,” he added.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said the Kashmir dispute is more alive, more urgent and more dangerous than ever, today.

He said the crack down on Hurriyat leadership and activists is shameful and strongly condemned the arrest of Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Mir Hafeezullah, Muhammad Ashraf Laya, Syed Imtiaz Haider and dozens of other activists and pressed for their immediate release. He also condemned the continued detention of Omar Aadil Dar, Ghulam Rasool Kallu, Manzoor Ahmed Khan, Javed Ahmed Munshi, Ishfaq Ahmed Khan, Aashiq Ahmed Narchoor and other Hurriyat activists.

