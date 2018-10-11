Anti-India protest march, sit-in in Chinari

Muzaffarabad, October 11 (KMS): The male and female students of a private college held an anti-India protest march and sit-in in Chinari, Muzaffarabad, against the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

The Chairman of Pasban Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Mushtaq-ul-Islam and others led the protest march and sit-in.

The protesters on the occasion with black bandages on their arms raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

Aziz Ahmad Ghazali addressing the protesters said that India was committing human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and urged the international community to intervene.

He said that the people of Kashmir had rejected the first two phases of the fraud elections and would also stay away from the remaining phases. He said farcical elections were no alternative to plebiscite.

Aziz Ahmad Ghazali said that India had converted the entire territory into a jail in the garb of holding so-called elections.

Like this: Like Loading...