Islamabad, October 11 (KMS): The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Ali Gilani has designated Saiyyed Muhammad Abdullah Gilani as his representative in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC Chairman has hoped that Saiyyed Abdullah Gilani would perform his duties to the best of his abilities.

Mr Abdullah, beloging to the Baramullah town of IOK, is the son of prominent Kashmiri religious scholar, late Maulana Abdul Wali.

