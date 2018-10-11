Dr Manan Wani among 2 martyred in Handwara operation

Srinagar, October 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two youth including PhD scholar, Dr Manan Bashir Wani in Kupwara district, today.

The personnel of Indian army, paramilitary forces and Special Operation Group killed the PhD scholar of Aligarh Muslim University, Dr Manan Bashir Wani, during a cordon and search operation in Shatgund in Handwara area of the district.

Several youth were injured in firing of pellets, bullets and teargas shells by Indian forces on protesters in the area. The operation was going on till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, unidentified gunmen killed a Hurriyat activist, Tariq Ahmad in Shopian, today.

