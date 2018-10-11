JRL calls for shutdown on Saturday

Srinagar, October 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has said that complete shutdown will be observed on third phase of sham elections on Saturday.

The JRL leaders, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said that like the previous two phases, people will again show their total rejection and dismissal of the farce polls by staying away from them.

Shutdown will be observed in Lal Chowk, Rajbagh, Ikhrajpora, Mehjoor Nagar, Natipora, Chanapora, Budshah Nagar, Bagaat Barzulla, Rawalpora, Hyderpora, Khanka-e-Moualla, Mahraj Gung, Jamia Masjid, Makhdoom Sahib, Khawaja Bazar, Aquilmir Khanyar, Rouzabal, Doulatabad, Islamyarbal, Nawab Bazaar, Nawakadal, Safakadal, Rathpora, Eidgah, Palpora, Tarabal, Hajin, Sopore, Uri, Tral, Awanitpora, Mattan, Pahalgam, Aish Muqam and Seer Hamdani.

