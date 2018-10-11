JRL calls shutdown in IOK tomorrow over Manan’s killing

Srinagar, October 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has called for shutdown tomorrow over the martyrdom of PhD scholar, Manan Wani.

Manan Wani was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Shatgund area of Handwara in Kupwara district.

The resistance leaders in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said that Manan Wani was an educated youth and it was a planned conspiracy of India to push the Kashmiri youth to wall. They said that the people of Kashmir could not be suppressed by use of force.

They expressed serious concern over the situation in Kashmir and appealed to the international human rights organizations to take serious notice and play role in stopping Indian forces from committing massive human rights violations in the territory.

Meanwhile, taking to twitter, the Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said, “JRL appeals to people to observe a complete #Shutdown tomorrow to pay homage to him Wani.”

