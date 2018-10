Srinagar, October 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a local court in Bandipora district has extended the judicial remand of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Chief, Abdul Samad Inqilabi till October 24.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Abdul Samad Inquilabi was arrested on September 20 from his house and was kept in Sumbal police station in Bandipora from where he was shifted to Central Jail, Srinagar, on October 3.

