PhD scholar among two killed in IOK

JRL calls for shutdown in IOK tomorrow

Srinagar, October 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a PhD scholar, Dr Mannan Wani along with another youth, Aashiq Hussain Zargar, was martyred by Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism in Kupwara district, today.

Dr Wani and Aashiq were killed during a cordon and search operation, jointly launched by the personnel of Indian army, paramilitary forces and Special Operation Group in Shatgund area of Handwara in the district.

The killing triggered massive anti-India protests in Handwara and other parts of the district. Several youth were injured when the troops fired pellets, bullets and teargas shells on protesters. The authorities suspended Internet services and closed all educational institutions in Kupwara, Bandipora, Pattan and Baramulla in north Kashmir and Pulwama district in south Kashmir immediately after the killing.

The 26-year-old research scholar in Applied Geology from Aligarh Muslim University, Dr Mannan Wani, came out for the first time through an open letter on 16th of July, this year, to write about illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India. He quoted the textbook of India’s National Council of Educational Research and Training and proved that India was a terrorist country as the book defines the word ‘terrorist’ as one who targets civilians indiscriminately to get his demands fulfilled and this is what India is doing in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Joint Resistance Leadership in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, called for a complete shutdown in the occupied territory, tomorrow, against the killings. The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai and other Hurriyat leaders in their statements paid rich tributes to martyrs, Dr Mannan Wani and Aashiq Hussain.

Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in their statements condemned the continued house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Syed Ali Gilani, and detention of Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The families and relatives of the youth martyred by Indian troops in Badipora on 21st September 2018 held a protest demonstration at Press Enclave, Srinagar, today, to press for the return of the bodies of the martyrs.

A local court in Bandipora district extended the judicial remand of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Chief, Abdul Samad Inqilabi till 24th of this month.

Meanwhile, unidentified gunmen killed a Hurriyat activist, Tariq Ahmad in Shopian, today. A group of mujahideen appeared and fired shots in the air during the funeral prayers of the martyr in Meminder area of Shopian. A special police officer was injured in an attack at Karimabad in Pulwama.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has designated Syed Muhammad Abdullah Gilani as his representative in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

