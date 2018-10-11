Sehrai pays tributes to martyred PhD scholar, associate

Srinagar, October 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has paid rich tributes to Dr. Mannan Wani and his associate, Ashiq Hussain Zargar, martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation at Handwara in Kupwara district, today.

Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Our freedom struggle has witnessed great scholars and intellectuals rendering their lives for suppressed people of to be freed from clutches of India.

He said that martyrdom of Dr Mannan Wani and his associate had once again proved that youth of Kashmir were ready to sacrifice for just cause. He said that it was military approach of India towards Kashmir to suppress freedom sentiment that Kashmiri youth had picked up guns to resist illegal occupation.

“Not paving way for peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute imprints negative effects on the psyche of youth resulting in a situation we see in Kashmir nowadays,” he added.

