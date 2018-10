Srinagar, October 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, tens of thousands of people, today, participated in the funeral of martyred Manan Wani at his native Tekipora village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Reports said that over 50,000 people took part in the funeral prayers of Manan Wani. “It looked as if the entire population of Lolab valley had assembled in Tekipora,” said an eye witness.

