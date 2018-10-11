Tributes paid to martyr Mannan, Aasif, others

Srinagar, October 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Advocate Bashir Ahmad Butt has paid glowing tributes to martyr Aasif Ahmad of Verinagh, Islamabad district, who embraced martyrdom recently.

Bashir Ahmad Butt speaking to bereaved family said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri youth would not go waste and would definitely bring fruit.

Bashir Ahmad Butt, who led a delegation to Verinagh, said no Kashmiri can ever forget these sacrifices and their mission would be taken to its logical conclusion. The delegation also comprised Muhammad Ishaq Ganai, Master Muzaffar Ahmad, Mushtaq Ahmad Kuchay and Showkat Ahmad.

Meanwhile, the JKLF in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the ongoing repression in Kashmir and termed it as the worst kind of state terrorism.

The Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) spokesman in a statement in Srinagar paid tributes to two martyred youth killed in a cordon and search operation by Indian troops at Handwara in Kupwara. He said youth are sacrificing their lives for the great and sacred mission.

The spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League (JKPFL), in a statement paid glowing tributes to scholar Mannan Wani and his associate for their sacrifices.

He urged the international community to take note of killings of scholars and students in occupied Kashmir.

The leaders of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front-R, Barrister Abdul Majid Trambu, Advocaate Ayoub Rathor and Wajahat Bashir Qureshi in their statement paid tributes to Dr Manan Wani and Ashiq Hussain Zargar. They said the martyrdom of Dt Manan has saddened every soul in Kashmir and reiterated that despite suppressive policies of New Delhi, people of Kashmir will continue their struggle till complete success.



