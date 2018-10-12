Bloodshed result of unresolved Kashmir dispute: Waza

Srinagar, October 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has said that bloodshed is the result of unresolved Kashmir dispute.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza addressing a public gathering in Nanil area of Islamabad said that the people of Kashmir had been promised through the United Nations resolutions that they would be given the right to self-determination but after several decades, the commitment was yet to be fulfilled.

He said if India is sincere in stopping the bloodshed and the human loss in the region, then it should come forward and start a meaningful and result-oriented dialogue with the government of Pakistan and the real representatives of the people of Kashmir.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza also expressed grief over the loss of a highly qualified young intellectual of Kashmir, Dr Manan Wani along with his associate. He paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth.

Like this: Like Loading...