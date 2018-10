Srinagar, October 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, clashes broke out between the Indian forces and youth in Nadigam village of Shopian district, today, after the troops launched a cordon and search operation there.

As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, youth took to the streets and held a protest demonstration, triggering clashes.

Heavy contingents of the forces personnel have been deployed in the area and search operation was going on till last reports came in.

Like this: Like Loading...