Friday prayers not allowed at Srinagar Jamia Masjid

Srinagar, October 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities did not allow Friday congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, today.

The gates of Jamia Masjid were locked while contingents of Indian troops and police personnel were also deployed near it and people were not allowed to enter the grand mosque.

Restrictions were also imposed in many areas to prevent protests in view of Manan Wani’s killing yesterday and shutdown called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL).

Like this: Like Loading...