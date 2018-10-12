Hilal War taken to hospital, shifted back to police station

Srinagar, October 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Peoples Political Party (PPP), Engineer Hilal Ahmad War, who is lodged in Maisuma police station, shifted to Police Hospital in Srinagar after he complained pain in his heart

Meanwhile, the PPP in a statement in Srinagar expressed concern over the falling health of its party Chairman.

It also condemned the continued illegal detention and house detention of Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mohammad Yasin Malik, Hilal War, Javaid Ahmad Mir, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash and other leaders.

