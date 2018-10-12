Hilal War taken to hospital, shifted back to police station

Srinagar, October 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained Hurriyat leader and Chairman of Peoples Political Party (PPP), Engineer Hilal Ahmad War, who is lodged in Maisuma Police Station, was shifted to a police hospital in Srinagar after he complained of pain in his heart.

In a statement issued by a party spokesman in Srinagar, Hilal War after receiving necessary treatment and extensive check up was taken back to the police station.

Expressing concern over the failing health of its party chairman, the spokesman also condemned the continued illegal detention and house detention of Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mohammad Yasin Malik, Javaid Ahmad Mir, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash and other leaders.

