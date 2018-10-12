Homage paid to scholar Manan Wani in IOK

Srinagar, October 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to PhD scholar, Manan Bashir Wani, who was martyred by Indian troops in Kupwara district, yesterday.

Senior Hurriyat leader, Maulana Abbas Ansari, in a statement in Srinagar paying rich tributes to Manan Wani said that the people of Kashmir especially the youth had given unprecedented sacrifices for the Kashmir cause. He said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste and the liberation movement would be taken to its logical conclusion.

The acting chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Abdul Hamid Butt, addressing a meeting of his party in Srinagar paying homage to Manan Wani said that India could not suppress the freedom sentiment of Kashmiris by killing and arresting them. He urged India to come forward and settle the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the will of Kashmiri people.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Siddiqi, in his statement in Srinagar paid rich tributes to Manan Wani and said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste.

The patron of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Farida Bahenji, in her statement in Srinagar paying tributes to Manan Wani said that the international community should take notice of Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

Other Hurriyat leaders including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Muhammad Musaddiq Aadil, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, Muhammad Shafi Reshi and Wajahat Bashir Qureshi in their statements in Srinagar paying glowing tributes to the martyred scholar said that his martyrdom proved that the highly qualified youth were concerned about the subjugation of their people and wanted to liberate their homeland from the Indian occupation of their homeland. They reiterated that the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle till complete success.

Pro-freedom organizations including Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir, Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, and the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League in their statements also paid homage to Manan Wani. They said that highly qualified Kashmiri youth were sacrificing their lives for a great and sacred mission. They urged the world community to take cognizance of the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

