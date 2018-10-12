JKLF condemns raid on party leader’s residence

Srinagar, October 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has strongly condemned police raid on the residence of its leader, Muhammad Yasin Butt, and harassment of his family members.

A JKLF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “The ongoing repression in Kashmir is the worst kind of oppression. Raids and other tactics against political leaders and activists are in every respect condemnable.”

He said that a delegation of JKLF visited Breth, Diyalgam, and expressed solidarity with party’s senior member, Bashir Ahmad Butt, whose mother passed away recently.

Like this: Like Loading...