Offering prayers in absentia for Manan

AMU suspends three Kashmiri students

Aligarh (India), October 12 (KMS): The Aligarh Muslim University has suspended three Kashmiri students, who tried to offer prayers in absentia for PhD scholar, Manan Wani, martyred by Indian troops in Shatgund area of Kupwara district yesterday.

Manan Wani was a scholar in Applied Geology from Aligarh Muslim University.

Proctor of the university Mohsin Khan was quoted by The Times of India in a report as saying, “The three Kashmiri students were suspended as they violated the university’s discipline and rules. Four other students who supported the prayers will be issued a show cause notice. The students and their academic details are being identified.”

The report said that fifteen Kashmiri students had gathered at Kennedy Hall of the varsity for offering the funeral prayers.

