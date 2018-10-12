Thousands offer prayers in absentia for Manan in IOK

Srinagar, October 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, expressing their solidarity with those laying their lives for the Kashmir cause, thousands of people, today, offered funeral prayers in absentia for martyred PhD scholar, Dr Manan Bashir Wani and his associate, Aashiq Hussain Zargar, who were killed by Indian troops in a cordon and search operation in Kupwara district, yesterday.

A protest was held in Srinagar under the auspices of Joint Resistance Leadership against the killing of Dr Manan Wani and his associate. The protesters shouted pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Reports of prayers in absentia for the martyrs were also received from many places of Srinagar.

Clashes between demonstrators and Indian police erupted in Soura area of Srinagar after hundreds of people participated in the funeral prayers in absentia for martyred Manan Wani and his associate. The forces’ personnel fired teargas shells and pellets to disperse the protesters, triggering intense clashes. Eyewitnesses said that several people suffered injuries during the clashes.

Hundreds of people visited the house of Mannan Wani in Lolab area of Kupwara to express solidarity with his family. After Friday prayers, people offered prayers in absentia for Manan and his associate. Prayers were also offered at the grave of Manan Wani. Later, mourners held a pro-freedom and anti-India demonstration.

Funeral prayers in Absentia were also offered in Beerwah town of Budgam soon after Friday prayers. Hundreds of people assembled in the main town and held funeral prayers in absentia for the martyred youth.

Scores of people assembled in Islamabad town and offered funeral prayers in absentia for Manan Wani and Aasiq Zargar.

