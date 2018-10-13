CRPF troops beat up reporters in Islamabad town

Srinagar, October 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, in yet another incident of forcing the journalists from highlighting the grim situation of the territory, Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) beat up two local reporters in Islamabad town while they were discharging their professional duties.

The CRPF personnel thrashed the reporters, Fayaz Lolu and Deen Imran working with Indian TV news channels Munsif and Aalmi Sahara in Ashajipora area of the town while they were performing their professional duties.

The two reporters said that were covering demonstrations in Ashajipora area during a shutdown over the killing of PhD scholar, Dr Manan Wani.

Islamabad Working Journalists Association has demanded registration of an FIR against the CRPF unit for manhandling the reporters.

Like this: Like Loading...