Indian policeman killed in Sopore

Srinagar, October 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, unidentified gunmen killed an Indian policeman in Sopore area of Baramulla district.

The gunmen barged into the house of the policeman at Warpora in Sopore area of the district and fired upon him, late last night. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Meanwhile, an Indian army soldier, Lias Naik Bopinder Singh, and a civilian porter, Nazir Ahmed, were injured in a landmine blast in Gulpur area of Poonch district. While Singh was airlifted to army’s command hospital Udhampur, Nazir was shifted to the district hospital for treatment.

