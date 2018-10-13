Indian troops martyr 1 more Kashmiri youth

Curfew imposed in Pulwama to prevent demos

Srinagar, October 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

The troops killed the youth identified as Shabbir Ahmed Dar during a cordon and search operation in Babagund area of the district, late last night. Another youth, Showkat Ahmad Dar, was critically injured during the operation. He has been admitted at SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have imposed curfew in Pulwama town to prevent demonstrations against the killing. The authorities have also suspended internet services in the southern district.

