Shutdown in Kupwara on 3rd day against killing of Dr Wani

Srinagar, October 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed in Kupwara district of north Kashmir on the third consecutive day, today, against the killing of PhD scholar, Dr Manan Wani, and his associate, Aashiq Husain Zargar, by Indian troops.

The troops killed Dr Manan Wani and Aashiq Zargar during a cordon and search operation at Shatgund in Handwara area of the district on Thursday.

Kupwara town, Trehgam, Handwara, Langate and Lolab areas of the district remained shut on the 3rd successive day, today. People also held a demonstration in Potshai area of Lolab against the killings.

The occupation authorities had ordered closure of all schools and colleges to prevent demonstrations against the killing of Dr Manan Wani and his associate.

