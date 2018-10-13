Suspended AMU Kashmiri students charged under sedition

New Delhi, October 13 (KMS): Indian police have charged suspended Kashmiri students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Wasim Ayub Malik and Abdul Mir, under sedition.

Wasim and Mir were among the students of the AMU who had tried to hold funeral prayers in absentia for PhD scholar, Manan Wani, martyred by Indian troops in Shatgund area of Kupwara district on Thursday. Manan Wani was a scholar in Applied Geology from the Aligarh Muslim University.

The AMU spokesman, Shafay Kidwai, in a statement said that show-cause notices have been issued to nine students for trying to hold a gathering on Thursday. A three-member inquiry committee has been set up to probe the incident. It will submit a report in the next 72 hours, he added.

The Kashmiri students studying in various educational institutions across India face harassment and attacks at the hands of the Indian students and the authorities of the educational institutions. Many of the Kashmiri students had to give up their studies due to the harassment. It is not a freak practice, but a well-thought-out plan aimed at intimidating the students from occupied Kashmir to make them leave their studies and return back to their homes.

