Thousands attend funeral prayers of martyred youth in IOK

Shutdown observed in Banihal against killing of Manan Wani

Srinagar, October 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, showing their love and affection for the youth who are sacrificing their lives for the Kashmir cause, thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of a martyr, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, in Samboora area of Pulwama district, today.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar was killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Babagund area of the district, late last night.

Eyewitnesses said that despite restrictions, thousands of people thronged Samboora, the native area of Shabbir Ahmed Dar, and participated in his funeral prayers. They said that amid massive pro-freedom and anti-India slogans, three rounds of funeral prayers were held for the martyr.

On the other hand, complete shutdown was observed in Banihal town of Jammu region against the killing of PhD scholar, Dr Manan Wani. All shops and business establishments remained closed in the town.

A witness said that special prayers were held in various masjids in Banihal for the martyred scholar.

