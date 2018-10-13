Thousands attend funeral prayers of martyred youth in IOK

Strike in Kupwara, glowing tributes paid to Dr Manan Wani

Srinagar, October 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, showing their love and affection for the youth who are sacrificing their lives for the Kashmir cause, tens of thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of a martyr, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, in Samboora area of Pulwama district, today.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar was killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Babagund area of the district, late last night.

The occupation authorities imposed curfew in Pulwama town to prevent demonstrations against the killing. The authorities also suspended internet services in the district. Defying restrictions, thousands of people thronged Samboora, the native area of Shabbir Ahmed Dar, and participated in his funeral prayers. Three rounds of funeral prayers were held for the martyr to accommodate the huge rush of people. The slain youth was laid to rest amid high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Spontaneous shutdown was observed in the district. A few mujahideen appeared in the funeral and offered gun salute to Shabbir Dar.

Meanwhile, complete strike was observed in Kupwara district on the third consecutive day, today, against the killing of PhD scholar, Dr Manan Wani, and his associate, Aashiq Husain Zargar, by Indian troops. People also held a demonstration in Potshai area of Lolab in the district against the killings. Banihal town of Jammu region had also observed strike, yesterday, against the killing of Dr Manan Wani.

Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik and Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in their statements paid glowing tributes to Dr Manan Wani and his associate. Syed Ali Gilani said that the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir during the past 71 years had forced the highly qualified scholars and intellectuals to take the extreme step and now they felt dignity in death while fighting Indian occupation than to live a life of slavery.

On the other hand, complete shutdown was observed in poll-bound areas of the Kashmir Valley on the call of Joint Resistance Leadership. As per reports summer capital Srinagar and Islamabad town witnessed a minimal turnout with around 2 per cent voting in the 3rd phase of the polling for the local bodies elections, today.

The personnel of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force beat up two local reporters in Islamabad town while they were discharging their professional duties during anti-India demonstrations, yesterday.

Indian police have charged suspended Kashmiri students of the Aligarh Muslim University, Wasim Ayub Malik and Abdul Mir, under sedition. Wasim and Mir were among the several students of the AMU who had tried to hold funeral prayers in absentia for martyred PhD scholar, Dr Manan Wani, on Thursday. Dr Manan Wani was a scholar in Applied Geology from the Aligarh Muslim University.

