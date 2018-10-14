Five IOK youth slapped with PSA sent to Jammu jail

Srinagar, October 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police slapped five youth with draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) in Bandipora district of north Kashmir for participating in peaceful protest demonstrations.

Those slapped with PSA included Aadil Bashir Butt (21), a resident of Nusoo, Farooq Ahmad Ganai, Sajjad Hussain Ganai, Bilal Ahmad Ganai alias Sahba, residents of Ganai Mohalla Kaloosa and Muhammad Azhar Din Parrey, resident of Chandegeer Hajin and sent to Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu.

Indian forces also launched a cordon and search operation in Hadipora village of Rafiabad in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen, Syed Muzaffar Rizvi in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the arrest of party President and Hurriyat leader, Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari and described it as the worst kind of human rights violation. He said that such cheap tactics could not weaken the freedom sentiment of the people of Kashmir.

He said the people of Kashmir once again boycotted the sham local bodies’ election which is an eye-opener for India and the international community. He said that Kashmiri would also reject the coming phases of farcical elections and would give a message to India and the world community that the people of Kashmir had no interest with the fraud polls and were struggling for their birthright to self-determination.

