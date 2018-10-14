Gilani denounces sedition case against AMU Kashmiri students

Srinagar, October 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has denounced the Indian authorities for slapping a sedition case against two Kashmiri students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar, condemning the sedition charge, said offering funeral prayers in absentia for a person who was a brilliant student of the institution is no way a crime. The students had offered in absentia the funeral of the ex-university student Dr Mannan Wani.

Meanwhile, Syed Ali Gilani, quoting a delegation that called on him a few days ago, said, “The five youth killed on the pretext of being foreigners were the local youth, (three of them identified as) Abdul Rashid Lone, Farooq Ahmad Bajran and Bilal Ahmad Dar from Kangan Pulwama, Pehlipora, Kellar Shopian and Brazloo Shopian.”

“DNA test also certified the claim of parents of these slain youth but authorities are not returning their bodies,” Gilani said, adding “Just demand for return of the mortal remains of their dear ones has been turned down due to the reasons best known to the people at the helm.”

He also paid rich tributes to Shabbir Ahmed Dar, who was martyred by Indian troops in a cordon and search operation in Pulwama district on Saturday.

