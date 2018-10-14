India needs to read poll rejection message

Sedition case against students denounced

Srinagar, October 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership has urged India to pay heed to the clear message emanating from the rejection of the election drama by the overwhelming majority of the Kashmiri people.

The leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said the people of Kashmir have no faith in fraud elections, as they are mere a deception played upon them by successive governments in New Delhi to hoodwink the international community.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar denounced the Indian authorities for registering a case against two Kashmiri students of Aligarh Muslim University under sedition charges. The students were booked for making an attempt to offer funeral prayers in absentia of ex-university student Dr Mannan Wani, who was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Kupwara on Thursday. Gilani said, offering funeral prayers in absentia for a former student of the university, is not a crime, at all.

As many as 1200 Kashmiri students at Aligarh Muslim University in a letter addressed to the university proctor warned to quit Aligarh Muslim University en masse if the sedition charges were not withdrawn.

Indian police arrested the Member of so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Abdur Rasheed during a protest march in Srinagar, today, against the harassment of Kashmiri students at Aligarh Muslim University.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Kupwara district on the fourth consecutive day, today, to condemn the killing of PhD scholar, Dr Manan Wani, and his associate, Aashiq Husain Zargar, by Indian troops. All shops and other business establishments were closed while traffic was off the road.

Indian police slapped five youth with draconian Public Safety Act in Bandipora and sent them to Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu.

On the other hand, the General Secretary of Communist Party of India, Sitaram Yechury, addressing a media conference in Kolkata said that the Indian policy on Kashmir was diabolical and the people of the Valley had been completely alienated from India.

