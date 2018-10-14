Indian policy on Kashmir diabolical: Yechury

Kolkata, October 14 (KMS): The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) General Secretary, Sitaram Yechury, has said that the Indian policy on Kashmir is diabolical and the alienation of the people of the Valley is almost complete.

Yechury addressing a media conference in Kolkata said, “The BJP-led government is using the disturbances in Kashmir to get going its process of communal polarization.”

“The situation in the Valley is really very, very grave. Alienation of the people of the Valley is almost complete,” Yechury told reporters.

“The situation in the Valley has deteriorated in the last few years. More …people have been killed…The policy of the government on Kashmir is not a failure, but diabolical,” he said.

“The BJP is using the Kashmir disturbances to get going the process of communal polarisation …. And they are using it to hide the violence in BJP-led states,” the CPI-M leader added.

