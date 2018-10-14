Police detain Er Rasheed after protest march in Srinagar

Srinagar, October 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police detained member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Abdul Rasheed after his protest march against the harassment of Kashmiri students at Aligarh Muslim University in India.

Reports said that despite police restrictions, hundreds joined the march in Srinagar in solidarity with Kashmiri students of Aligarh Muslim University, being harassed constantly for offering funeral prayers in absentia for Dr Manan Wani.

He was arrested and detained at his residence in Jawahar Nagar. However breaking restrictions hundreds led by Er Rasheed carried out a march from Jawahar Nagar chanting slogans in favor of Kashmiri students of AMU, reports said.

Talking to reporters during the protest, Er Rasheed said, “Offering funeral prayers of anyone including Dr Manan Wani is not a crime but a fundamental religious obligation. The AMU administration has filed charges of sedition against Kashmiri students only under pressure from local BJP leaders just to polarize the issue and gain electoral dividends.”

Dr Manan Wani was a scholar in Applied Geology from Aligarh Muslim University.

