Rich tributes paid to martyr Shabbir Dar

Srinagar, October 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League led by Muhammad Rafiq Ganai visited the residence of martyred Shabbir Ahmad Dar at Sambora in Pulwama to express solidarity with his family.

Shabbir Ahmad Dar was killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Babagund area of the district, on Friday.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM), Zafar Akbar Butt in a statement also paid tributes to martyr Shabbir Ahmad Dar. On the directions of Zafar Akbar Butt, a party delegation visited the residence of the martyr and expressed solidarity with his family members,

Illegally detained Islami Tanzeem Azadi Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement reiterated the commitment of the Kashmiri people to take the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza while addressing party meetings in different areas of Islamabad town stressed the need for resolving the Kashmir dispute in the interest of durable peace in the South Asian region.

