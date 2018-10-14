Use of force by troops on civilians condemned

Srinagar, October 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Abdul Rasheed has expressed sympathy with those whose property was damaged by Indian troops during cordon and search operations.

Engineer Abdul Rasheed visited village Shartgund Bala and adjoining areas and condemned the use of force against civilians by the troops.

He said dozens were injured and the windowpanes and other property were damaged in Shartgund Bala, Teerina, Prungroo and Qalamabad areas.

He also condemned Handwara police for detaining around forty youth hailing from different areas, who were on way to Lolab to attend the funeral prayers of Dr Manan Wani.

Engineer Abdul Rasheed also condemned the continued harassment of Kashmiri students outside especially in Aligarh Muslim University.

