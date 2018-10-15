APHC condemns fresh arrest spree in IOK

Srinagar, October 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned the fresh arrest spree and night raids by Indian troops in Kupwara.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said that after the martyrdom of Dr Manan Wani, Indian police have arrested dozens of youth, which created fear among the entire people of the district.

He hailed the steadfastness and determination of prisoners of conscience languishing in different jails in and outside the territory especially Tihar jail including Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Fahmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Peer Saifullah, Altaf Ahamad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Raja Meraj-ud-Din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahamad Khan, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahamad Dar, Shahid Yousaf, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Zahoor Ahamad Watali, Dr Ghulam Mohammad Butt and Muzaffar Ahamad Dar.

The APHC said the authorities under a well thought-out conspiracy prolong their detention and are not released despite the quashing of their detentions by the courts, adding that suppressing the pro-freedom voice and curbing their peaceful activities is not bravery.

The APHC denounced the arrest of five youth from Bandipora and their shifting to Kotbhalwal Jail, Jammu, detention of dozens of youth from Kupwara in night raids and continued detention of Hurriyat leaders and said New Delhi has virtually turned Kashmir into a battlefield. It said India is pushing people of Kashmir to wall, and warned of dire consequences if such brutalities are not stopped.

Demanding the immediate release of all political prisoners it said by pushing people to wall, India will achieve nothing.

