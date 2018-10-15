Jamia Millia students demand revocation of sedition cases

New Delhi, October 15 (KMS): After 1200 Kashmiri students at Aligarh Muslim University threatened to quit the university over victimization in the name of offering funeral prayers of a former scholar of the university, Dr Abdul Mannan Wani, students from various institutions have started expressing solidarity with the Kashmir-based AMU students.

Jamia Milia Islamia students in a statement issued to press expressed serious concern over the initiation of sedition cases against AMU Kashmiri students.

“With deep concern, absolute dismay and unconditional solidarity with Kashmiri students at AMU, we the students of Jamia Millia Islamia (Central University), residents of Jammu and Kashmir, are aghast at the lodging of FIR’s and invoking draconian laws like on the Kashmiri students at AMU,” the statement said.

“The students have been falsely accused of holding funeral prayers. It is a fabricated story denied by 1200 students from J&K in a joint letter to media and concerned authorities and equally refuted by PRO, AMU,” the statement added.

“In a bid to vitiate the peace at the university campus, Kashmiri students were attacked with Lathis by non-Kashmiri students of AMU. We unequivocally condemn this act of brazen provocation by non-Kashmiri students and reject the unsubstantiated farcical reports,” the students further said.

The students said, “The Indian state is using universities as a hotbed of vote-bank politics at the expense of cherished values of freedom and liberty. The disappointing complicity of media with the fascist Hindu majoritarian- supremacist narrative has already started through the vilification and smear campaign, that’s following since, against Kashmiri students.”

“We the Kashmiri students of Jamia Millia Islamia, demand an immediate revocation of FIR’s against Kashmiri AMU students, withdrawal of show-cause notices and an end to this political intimidation and politically motivated biased media reportage against Kashmiri students,” the statement added.

