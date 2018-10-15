KU students express solidarity with AMU Kashmiri students

Srinagar, October 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the students of Kashmir University on Monday staged a protest march in Srinagar to express solidarity with Kashmiri students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) facing harassment over the issue of funeral prayers for martyred PhD scholar, Dr Mannan Wani.

Reports said the students from various departments took out a march and assembled outside the Humanities Block and in Hazratbal and raised pro-freedom slogans.

The students, who took part in the protest, said they organised the peaceful march to protest the killing of Dr Mannan Wani and to express solidarity with AMU Kashmiri students, facing harassment in the campus for trying to offer funeral prayers in absentia for Dr Wani.

The protesting students were also carrying banners with pictures of former KU faculty member martyred Dr Rafi Butt, who was killed during a cordon and search operation early this year.

