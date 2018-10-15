Mirwaiz calls for end to Kashmiri students’ harassment at AMU

Denounces arrest of Masroor Abbas Ansari

Srinagar, October 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has called for an immediate end to harassment of Kashmiri students at the Aligarh Muslim University, asking whether offering funeral prayers is a crime in India, now.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq taking to his twitter handle, denounced sedition charges slapped on Kashmiri students for offering funeral prayers of their senior, Dr Manan Wani.

He strongly denounced the authoritarian and vindictive arrest of Hurriyat leader, Masroor Abbas Ansari. “The crackdown on youth and activists as they are arrested right, left and centre and slapping draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) on them reflects that the iron-fist policy will continue,” he added.

The Hurriyat forum Chairman strongly denounced the arrest of five youth of Bandipora under draconian PSA and their shifting to Jammu jail. He said the authoritarian policies are revenge against Kashmiris as the election drama has totally flopped.

Meanwhile, the Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar paid rich tributes to Shabbir Ahmed Dar, who was martyred in Pulwama by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation.

It also condemned the continued arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other Hurriyat leaders and demanded their immediate release.

