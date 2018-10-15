Moosvi urges IOK people to beware of pro-poll elements

Srinagar, October 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and the President of Anjuman Shari Shian, Agha Syed Hasan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi has urged people to be cautious about those elements who hail the sham and fraud elections being conducted in Kashmir against the will of the people.

Agha Moosvi in a statement issued in Srinagar said local bodies’ elections violated the very definition of the democratic process, making a mockery of it as the identity of the contesting representatives is neither known to the public nor the area going to polls. “Secrecy manipulation and bribery are the hallmark of this twisted exercise,” he added.

He said the farcical exercise in reality is a military operation to legitimise the illegal occupation of India over Kashmir, and rejection shows people’s unwavering commitment to their struggle for self-determination and their political maturity.

He said that Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute, the resolution of whose is pending before the international body for the past seven decades.

