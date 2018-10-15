Protesters demand release of detained Masroor Abbas

Srinagar, October 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Ittehadul Muslimeen President Masroor Abbas was arrested by Indian police during a raid on his house in Srinagar.

The Hurriyat leader was detained and lodged at Safa Kadal police station in Srinagar ahead of the fourth phase of local bodies’ elections scheduled for tomorrow.

His arrest triggered protests at many places. A large number of people led by party leaders Agha Syed Yousuf and Syed Muzaffar Rizvi came out on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway and staged protests against the continued detention of Masroor Abbas.

The traffic was blocked for several hours due to protest. The speakers on the occasion demanded immediate release of the ailing leader.

