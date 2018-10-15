Qazir Yasir, Ashiq Hussain Narchoor booked under black law PSA

Srinagar, October 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader, Ashiq Hussain Narchoor and Qazir Yasir were booked under black law, Public Safety Act (PSA), and shifted to jails in Jammu on Monday.

Qazi Yasir was arrested last week after his press conference in Islamabad town which he vowed support for the people of Redwani in Kulgam demonstrating against the establishment of new Indian army camp in the area. He was shifted to Kotbalwal jail, Jammu.

Qazi Yasir had said that his organization, Ummat-e-Islami would place ballot boxes at all the main squares of South Kashmir where people would be asked to choose between Azadi and India.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader, Ashiq Hussain Narchoor who was arrested last month, was shifted to Hira Nagar jail in Jammu.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested Mohammad Iqbal Sheikh, Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh and Farooq Ahmad Sheikh from Qazigund area of Kulgam.

