Relatives of PSA detainees protest in Bandipora

Srinagar, October 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the relatives of four detainees booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), held a protest sit-in at mini-secretariat in Bandipora, today.

Scores of relatives including women held the protest and said that the authorities had falsely charged four persons under draconian PSA.

“All the detainees who have been booked under PSA are innocent. The police have framed false charges against them. We demand their release and revoking of charges framed against them,” said Fehmeeda, one of the protesters.

They said that police have booked them under several cases in Aragam police station even when they don’t come under the jurisdiction of the said police station. “They were picked up from Bandipora stadium several days ago by police,” adding that they were not involved in any protest in Aragam.

