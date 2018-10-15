Shutdown in IOK poll-bound areas tomorrow

Solidarity expressed with victim AMU students

Srinagar, October 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown will be observed as a mark of complete boycott in the areas where India is going to stage the final phase of sham local bodies’ elections, tomorrow.

Call for the strike has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. As in the previous three phases, the leadership appealed people to again demonstrate their total rejection of the futile exercise by boycotting the polls.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the fresh arrest spree and night raids carried out by Indian troops particularly in poll-bound areas of Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad and Gandarbal districts.

The authorities continued to place Hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Mohammad Umar Farooq, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai and Muhammad Yasin Malik, besides hundreds of other youth and activists, under house arrest or in jails ahead of the fourth phase of the bogus elections.

Meanwhile, the students of Kashmir University staged a protest march in Srinagar to express solidarity with the Kashmiri students of Aligarh Muslim University who are being harassed for trying to offer funeral prayers of martyred PhD scholar from the university, Dr Mannan Wani. The protesting students were also carrying banners with pictures of former faculty member, martyr Dr Rafi Butt. The students raised slogans like “We Want Freedom”, and offered funeral in absentia for Dr Mannan Wani. The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement called for an immediate end to harassment of Kashmiri students at the Aligarh Muslim University.

Indian police arrested a delegation of Tehreek Wahdat-e-Islami when it was on its way to Lolab in Kupwara to express solidarity with the family of Dr Mannan Wani. The delegation comprised Khadim Hussain, Khawaja Maqbool Magami, Gulshan Abbas, Fayaz Ahmad, Muhammad Imtiaz and Afzal Bahar.

The relatives of four detainees, recently booked under draconian Public Safety Act, held a sit-in protest in Bandipora, today, to press for their release. The authorities booked Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader, Ashiq Hussain Narchoor and Qazir Yasir under PSA and shifted them to jails in Jammu. A protest demonstration was held by the activists of Ittehadul Muslimeen in Srinagar to seek release of illegally detained party President Masroor Abbas.

Kashmir Journalist Association in a statement said that media persons intending to cover funeral procession of Dr Mannan Wani were held hostage for hours in Lolab area of Kupwara, on Thursday.

