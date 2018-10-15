Sumjhi expresses concern over IOK situation

Srinagar, October 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the General Secretary of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi has expressed grave concern over the grim situation in the territory.

Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi in a statement issued in Srinagar said occupational forces have waged a war against the civil population to suppress their legitimate and democratic voice for right to self-determination.

Condemning the arrest of Hurriyat leaders, Maqbool Maghami, Khadim Hussain, Gulshan Abbas, Fayaz Ahmad and other pro-freedom activists by Kupwara police, he said the champions of the so-called democracy were crushing their own rules and regulations to quench their thirst.

He expressed deep anguish and dismay over the use of brute force by the Indian troops against innocent civilians in Arihal Pulwama.

Terming police and forces’ action against the people and political activists as the worst form of state terrorism, Sumjhi demanded of the world human rights organizations to ask India to stop human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.

